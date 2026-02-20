Biotech Firm Pioneers New Robotic System for Diagnostic Tests

A North Wales biotech firm has pioneered a new robotic dispensing system for diagnostic devices that test for conditions such as cancer.

Biofortuna, in Deeside, secured £225,000 SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS) to develop its BeadBot™ system, which is set to help the company achieve international growth ambitions.

The project is one of 140 initiatives to receive SMART funding as part of a £20 million programme launched in 2023 to invest in cutting-edge research and innovation that will improve people’s lives.

So far £17.9 million in innovation grants have been allocated to companies such as Biofortuna to design and deliver R&D solutions to major challenges facing society.

BeadBot™ will enable Biofortuna to expand its customer base in the growing Lyo bead market, driven in part by the increasing shift towards point-of-care testing.

It will do this by improving productivity, automating a complex packing process currently undertaken by qualified scientists and resolving a bottle neck that limits output.

This will make the company a leader in developing and manufacturing Lyo beads, building on £4.7 million in export contracts already secured with Welsh Government support.

Chief Operating Officer at Biofortuna Limited, Dr Nick Leaves, said:

“The Welsh Government’s SFIS support will help us significantly increase our manufacturing capacity, accelerating market penetration in a rapidly growing and essential segment of the diagnostics market. This is great example of what can be achieved when government and industry work together.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: