Biosciences Firm Launches Three New Application Specific Powder Additives

Global biotechnology company Genesis Biosciences has launched three new Evogen probiotic and microbial powder additives, designed to enhance environmental sustainability while delivering superior cleaning performance.
The three powders, which include the Evogen GDL Powder, Evogen General Purpose Powder and Evogen Odour Neutraliser Powder, have been manufactured in accordance with recognised international standards ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, and are compliant with major ECO accreditations.
As highly concentrated, water-soluble microbial additives, the powders can be used to formulate products which quickly degrade organic compounds to support hygiene maintenance and waste management.
Dr Emma Saunders, General Manager of Genesis Biosciences, said:
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our three new Evogen Powder additives, providing formulators with application specific probiotic and microbial solutions which enhance cleaning efficacy and greater environmental compatibility.
“We don’t take a one-size-fits-all approach; our specialist team use advanced molecular and microbiological screening techniques to identify and select Bacillus strains with highly specialised degradation capabilities and safety credentials to match the demands of each application. Every single strain in our formulations is carefully chosen for its ability to break down specific organic compounds relevant to the intended use, whether it’s oils and greases, organic waste buildup or malodorous compounds.
“This targeted approach in our new Evogen Powder additives help us continue to provide formulators and manufacturers with a sustainable alternative to harsh chemicals, supporting global efforts to reduce environmental impact while maintaining high standards of hygiene.”