Biosciences Firm Launches Three New Application Specific Powder Additives

Global biotechnology company Genesis Biosciences has launched three new Evogen probiotic and microbial powder additives, designed to enhance environmental sustainability while delivering superior cleaning performance.

The three powders, which include the Evogen GDL Powder, Evogen General Purpose Powder and Evogen Odour Neutraliser Powder, have been manufactured in accordance with recognised international standards ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, and are compliant with major ECO accreditations.

As highly concentrated, water-soluble microbial additives, the powders can be used to formulate products which quickly degrade organic compounds to support hygiene maintenance and waste management.

Dr Emma Saunders, General Manager of Genesis Biosciences, said: