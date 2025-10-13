Bioscience Firm Continues Team Growth With New Appointments

Genesis Biosciences is continuing its successful period of growth with further expansion in its South Wales team.

Genesis Biosciences has welcomed Megan King as Commercial and Operations Assistant, Lindsey Morham as Marketing Executive, Hannah Evans as QC Technician, and Lauren McAndrew as a Key Account Executive.

Megan brings with her over seven years’ experience in customer service, team leadership, and operations management, and a wealth of expertise in coordination, communication, and problem solving. She also holds a Certificate IV in Business Administration from Swinburne University of Technology, Australia.

In her role, Megan will provide essential sales and customer support, operational coordination, and administrative assistance, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations at Genesis Biosciences. She will work closely with the supply chain, compliance, and commercial teams to enhance efficiency, customer engagement, and internal workflows.

Megan said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Genesis Biosciences’ commercial and operations team. I am excited to apply my years of expertise and experience in a UK-based commercial environment and to work with the different teams within the company to make a difference.”

Lindsey joins the team with more than 16 years of experience in marketing, predominantly in content creation, digital campaigns and social media. With a passion for turning ideas into engaging stories and using data to drive results, Lindsey aims to support Genesis Biosciences in positioning itself as a recognised and respected industry expert. Lindsey will play a key role in driving brand awareness, supporting commercial growth, and maintaining consistency in how Genesis Biosciences communicates its innovation, expertise, and eco-benign® technology.

Lindsey said:

“I am really excited about this opportunity to begin my journey with Genesis Biosciences. I look forward to contributing positively to the company's growth and success, as well as using my skills and expertise to help reinforce its reputation as a leading authority within the industry.”

Hannah joins the QC team with a strong background in science, ranging from manufacturing and clinical research organisations to working as a technician in teaching laboratories. Hannah’s degree in Biomedical Sciences, specialising in anatomy, has given her a strong grounding in human biology and lab techniques in addition to regulatory guidance.

Hannah said:

“I value the constant innovation and development that science offers, and I take pride in my keen attention to detail. I am eager to contribute to the QC team and prioritise supporting the company’s high standards.”

Lauren completes the quartet of appointments, bringing with her over a decade of experience in sales. The firm said that throughout her career, Lauren has demonstrated an ability to foster meaningful partnerships, support retention efforts, and identify opportunities for value-added growth thanks to her deep passion for client engagement and strategic account management.

Lauren said:

“I’m delighted to be joining such a groundbreaking company in the industry. I’m excited to leverage my expertise in relationship-driven sales to support our clients and contribute to the success of sustainable, science-led innovations.”

Dr Emma Saunders, General Manager at Genesis Biosciences, said:

“Megan, Lindsey, Hannah and Lauren have already become exceptional assets to their respective teams. As we look towards further growth and development in our products, I have every confidence that they will help us to achieve our ambitious aims for the rest of the year and as we head into 2026. “Their extensive experience, industry knowledge, and diverse skill sets will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and drive continued success. Each brings a unique perspective that will further strengthen our commitment to excellence and innovation. We look forward to the valuable contributions they will make to our organisation.”