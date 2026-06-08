Big Business North Wales Attracts More Than 1,000 Attendees in Celebration of Regional Enterprise

More than 1,000 delegates, exhibitors, entrepreneurs, investors, educators and business leaders gathered at Venue Cymru for the inaugural Big Business North Wales.

The event, organised by Nina Sardar, Founder of North Wales Business Network and held at Venue Cymru, saw more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space fully occupied by businesses and organisations from across Wales, the UK and beyond.

The event welcomed Janet Finch-Saunders MS, who spent time meeting exhibitors and delegates, listening to their experiences and learning about both the opportunities and challenges facing businesses operating across North Wales.

The keynote address was delivered by Alwen Williams, Chief Executive of Ambition North Wales, who provided delegates with an overview of current economic priorities, regional investment programmes and future opportunities for growth.

The keynote session was followed by a question-and-answer discussion, with delegates raising topics including infrastructure, skills development, investment opportunities, business support and workforce challenges.

A dedicated Skills, Talent and Workforce Zone, partnered by West End Health based in Colwyn Bay, brought together employers, educational institutions, training providers, apprenticeships organisations, school leavers, graduates and individuals seeking career opportunities.

The zone provided a valuable platform for discussions around future workforce requirements, skills shortages and employment pathways, while helping young people and job seekers gain a better understanding of the opportunities available within North Wales. Employers praised the initiative for creating meaningful conversations with potential future employees and helping to strengthen connections between education and industry.

The event also showcased the region's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, with many exhibitors presenting new products, technologies and services designed to support business growth and improve competitiveness. Delegates were able to gain insights into emerging trends, access specialist expertise and discover support available through regional and national business programmes.

Nina Sardar, Founder of Big Business North Wales, said: