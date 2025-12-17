Bevan Commission to Host Cross-Party Event Ahead of 2026 Senedd Election

Health and care think tank the Bevan Commission is hosting a cross-party ‘Your Questions’ event ahead of the May 2026 Senedd election, enabling people in Wales to hear from the political party health and care spokespeople on their manifestos and question them directly.

People in Wales are invited to apply for a place in the audience at Health Matters: Your Questions and submit a question for consideration to the panel discussion, addressing the future of health and care in Wales.

To ensure a representative discussion, attendance is through a selection process based on submitted questions and other demographic information.

Bevan Commission Director Dr Helen Howson said:

“The 2026 Senedd election is a critical moment for the future of health and care in Wales. Health Matters: Your Questions offers an exciting opportunity for the people of Wales to question party spokespeople directly. We urge the public to submit their questions and join this key discussion to ensure our political leaders address the urgent need for a prudent and sustainable national health and care service.”

Health Matters: Your Questions will take place at Cardiff University’s Haydn Ellis Lecture Theatre in Cardiff on Thursday, February 12, 2026, from 6pm-8pm. Health spokespeople from the main political parties will form the cross-party panel, with panelists to be announced shortly. Award-winning journalist and political commentator Will Hayward will chair the event.

To be considered to attend, please follow this link to the registration page and submit the question you would like to ask the cross-party panel. You will also be asked for demographic information to ensure a truly representative audience from across Wales.

The submission of a question and demographic information is mandatory for an application to be considered. The Commission will select a diverse range of questions and attendees.

The submission deadline is Friday, January 9, 2026.