Bevan Buckland LLP Named As a Top 100 Firm By Industry Bible

Wales-based accountancy and financial planning specialists, Bevan Buckland LLP, has been named as one of the top 100 accountancy businesses in the UK by the industry’s bible.

Put together by prominent industry publication, Accountancy Age, The Top 50 + 50 List recognises the country’s most successful accountancy firms and ranks them by performance.

The judgement positions Bevan Buckland LLP as the largest independent accountancy firm in Wales, according to the Accountancy Age 50+50 list.

Managing partner, Alison Vickers says:

“We are absolutely delighted to see Bevan Buckland LLP make it into to the Accountancy Age Top 50 + 50 list. It is a great achievement, since we are the only independent Welsh firm on the list. “Here at Bevan Buckland LLP we are proud that we have the specialist expertise to advise clients of all sizes and across all sectors. We deliver strategic advice to those in manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, the creative industries, property and construction, renewable energy, medical research, professional services and the third sector. But, at the same time, we have never lost sight of the ‘independent firm values’ of fairness and integrity that keep our clients coming back to us. We really do care about our clients. This accolade is also a testament to our company culture that we continue to be able to attract the best quality accounting professionals at every level of the business.”

The accolade comes after a period of expansion for the 100-year-old firm which now has five offices: in Swansea, Carmarthen, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and St David’s.

Alison continued:

“This year has been a challenging one for businesses of all kinds, and the pandemic has impacted our business and those we serve across the whole of the UK, but we were able to adapt and respond quickly to the challenges of 2020 and continue to give our clients the level of service they deserve and expect. Our hard work in continuing to provide the same level of service has helped us pick up new clients and continue to grow. We are particularly proud that we have been able to expand our graduate programme and create new high skilled job opportunities in the region. I would like to thank our fantastic team who work tirelessly to deliver excellence day in, day out, and who have made this accolade possible for us.”

Bevan Buckland is the largest independent accountancy firm in Wales providing practical support and strategic accounting, tax and financial planning advice for small to medium sized businesses. Headquartered in Swansea, the firm has offices in Carmarthen, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and St David’s.