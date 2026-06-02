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2 June 2026
Property / Construction

Betts Geo Expands with Move to Larger Deeside Offices

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Parkway Business Centre Deeside external

Acting on behalf of ESR Europe, commercial property agents Legat Owen has announced the letting of Suite D at Parkway Business Centre, Deeside, to Betts Geo.

Betts Geo provides specialist geotechnical and environmental solutions to the construction industry. The company has taken both the ground and first floors of Suite D, comprising a total of 2,729 sq ft.

The move represents a significant expansion for the business, with the new premises approximately four times larger than its previous offices at Old Marsh Farm Barns. The additional space will enable the company to support its continued growth and operational requirements.

Will Sadler, Director at Legat Owen who oversaw the letting, said:

“We are delighted to have secured this letting to Betts Geo. Parkway Business Centre continues to attract growing businesses seeking high-quality accommodation within a well-connected and established commercial location. This move provides Betts Geo with the space they need to support their expansion, and we wish them every success in their new premises.”


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