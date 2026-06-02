Betts Geo Expands with Move to Larger Deeside Offices

Acting on behalf of ESR Europe, commercial property agents Legat Owen has announced the letting of Suite D at Parkway Business Centre, Deeside, to Betts Geo.

Betts Geo provides specialist geotechnical and environmental solutions to the construction industry. The company has taken both the ground and first floors of Suite D, comprising a total of 2,729 sq ft.

The move represents a significant expansion for the business, with the new premises approximately four times larger than its previous offices at Old Marsh Farm Barns. The additional space will enable the company to support its continued growth and operational requirements.

Will Sadler, Director at Legat Owen who oversaw the letting, said: