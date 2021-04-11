Better Boards Joins Tech Trade Membership Organisation techUK

Better Boards, the leader in the field of BoardTech and provider of a peer-reviewed and published approach to board evaluations and board development programmes, has joined the tech membership trade organisation techUK.

Better Boards, based in London and Cardiff, plan to launch their new board evaluation software later this year and the move to join techUK is to support its ambitions as a pioneer in the BoardTech space.

The solutions offered by Better Boards aim to increase board effectiveness by improving the individual impact of each board member.

BoardTech is an emerging market within the digital landscape and Better Boards are at the forefront of developments. The soon to be released software aims to provide company secretaries and external evaluators with an effective tool to utilise throughout the entire board evaluation cycle.

Better Boards currently boast an impressive client list, which includes the likes of National Grid, Aveva, EasyJet, Oxford University Press and Daimler as well as other FTSE 350 and Dax-listed firms. Last year, they received a £375,000 investment from the Development Bank of Wales and Angel Investors.

techUK brings together people, companies, and organisations to realise the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve. They have created a network for innovation and collaboration across business, government, and stakeholders to provide a better future for people, society, the economy, and the planet.

Dr Sabine Dembkowski, Founder and Managing of Better Boards, said: