Best in Britain Ranking for Mid Wales Camping, Glamping and Caravan Sites

Mid Wales came out as the top region in Great Britain for the quality of camping, glamping and caravan sites in Pitchup.com Review Awards 2025.

The region achieved the top overall average review rating, gaining a score of 9.5, in the awards.

“With the Cambrian Mountains and the Ceredigion coast, it's easy to see why this beautiful spot might top the charts for outdoor holidays,” said Pitchup.com .

Two Mid Wales Tourism member are recognised in the awards. Nyth Robin at Aberdyfi achieved a 9.9 review rating to be included in the top 10 sites in Wales and sixth best in North Wales.

Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park at Trefeglwys, near Caersws scored a 9.8 rating from 280 reviews to finish seventh in the top 10 Mid Wales sites.

The shortlist of the best camping, glamping and caravan sites was based on nearly 200,000 customer reviews last year. To feature in the list, sites must have achieved an average rating of eight out of 20 or above across at least 20 reviews.

Zoe Hawkins, chief executive of Mid Wales Tourism, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, said she was delighted that Mid Wales has been rated the best region in Great Britain for camping, glamping and caravan sites.

“It’s wonderful news that Nyth Robin and Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park have been recognised in these awards which confirms the fantastic quality of the diverse camping, glamping and caravan sites that we have here in Mid Wales,” she said. “Hopefully these awards will encourage even more visitors to discover all that our beautiful region has to offer this year.”

Nyth Robin, which is owned and run by Grant and Sadie Porter, is an award-winning green holiday site set in seven acres of woodland alongside the Dyfi Estuary.

The site offers a range of options including dome accommodation, a yurt, converted horsebox, woodland cabin and touring pitches. It also features weekend wood-fired pizza nights and opportunities for walking, cycling and exploring the surrounding landscape.

“Whatever type of Welsh holiday you want, you'll find Nyth Robin in splendid setting,” said Pitchup.com .

Sadie said:

“It’s amazing to be recognised in awards like these, especially when they are based on reviews from our guests. It’s also great to know that all the love and hard work that goes into Nyth Robin means customers enjoy staying with us. “As a small site, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd these days and this recognition certainly helps.”

Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park is a Visit Wales five-star touring and holiday home park which opened in February 2022.

Spanning 42 acres within 300 acres of natural beauty, the park offers low-density touring, static caravans and holiday lodges designed to blend in with the beautiful surrounding countryside.

The park has a restaurant and two bars, a sports lake, children’s play area, cycling and walking paths and half a mile of private river fishing. A swimming pool and health spa complex is also being built this year.

Meadow Springs service manager Clive Bowen said: