Ben Smalley Joins Allen & Harris Land & New Homes Team

New Homes Sales Manager for South Wales

Allen & Harris Land & New Homes division announces the latest enhancement to its management team with the appointment of Ben Smalley to the role of New Homes Manager for the South Wales area, effective immediately.

Ben brings a long and successful sales background to his new role, with over eight years’ extensive experience in the property industry, having previously headed up the Allen & Harris Barry branch for the last two years.

As well as growing and managing the offices across the South Wales, Ben will be charged with building strong relationships with new and existing clients, providing specialist advice, and identifying prospects for developers to build from the ground up or refurbish. This will introduce new residential developments to the market, achieving a great price for clients, whilst maintaining a fantastic customer experience for the purchaser.

“I am delighted to have joined the Allen & Harris Land & New Homes team,” says Ben. “I know both the area and the branch network well, and have always enjoyed selling new homes within branch, from being a Negotiator through to Branch Manager. Over time I’ve become more and more interested in developing and concentrating on this crucial side of our estate agency, and where there are so many opportunities still to be gained.”

South Wales’ new homes and second hand residential markets are extremely busy at the moment, with a high level of demand. A lot of developers are constantly asking for new openings to build or refurbish, and we are achieving some fantastic prices,” concludes Ben.

Jason Howes, Land & New Homes National Managing Director, says:

“We have had some excellent new talent join our ranks these last few months, supporting our long-term strategy and commitment to expanding on our extensive services, national presence, and position as a leading land and new homes estate agency operation. It is a pleasure to welcome Ben to the team and I look forward to working with him to deliver this.”

For advice and further information on new homes in and around South Wales, please contact Ben on 07976195099 or email [email protected]