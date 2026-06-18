Bellway Set to Build 120 Homes at Craig Y Parcau in Bridgend

Bellway is set to build 120 new homes on the site of a former boys’ home at Craig Y Parcau in Bridgend.

Bridgend County Borough Council’s development control committee agreed that planning permission should be granted once a planning agreement securing financial contributions to local infrastructure has been finalised.

The homes are planned for 16 acres of land to the south of the A48. The project would see the demolition of the disused and derelict boys’ home buildings and the retention of many of the existing trees and ancient woodland on the site.

There are 96 three, four and five-bedroom houses planned for private sale, alongside a mix of affordable homes including one-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Daniel Shone, Head of Sales for Bellway Wales, said:

“Our proposals for this development have been carefully planned to meet the housing needs of the local community as well as respect the natural environment of the site. “We have worked closely with the local authority, and amended our plans during the process to include a new signalised junction design to serve the development, and to incorporate a bat house among the wildlife features already included in the project. “We will also be providing a new children’s play area within the development for new and existing families in the area to enjoy. “Meanwhile, our financial contributions to improve infrastructure in the area will total more than £1.1 million which will go towards schools for children of all ages, sports pitches, other outdoor recreation facilities and road improvements. “We look forward to finalising the planning agreement which will then allow us to start work to deliver these much-needed new homes.”

The planning agreement for the development is planned to include £921,140 for education, £100,088 for playing pitches, £103,632 for outdoor recreation facilities, £10,000 for rights of way, and £9,500 to reduce the speed limit from 50 mph to 40mph and install a new pedestrian crossing on the A48 near the development.

Each of the houses will be heated by air source heat pumps and will have solar PV panels on the roofs to generate renewable energy, while the wildlife features also include bird boxes integrated into trees and houses, and hibernacula or log piles provided within retained areas of woodland and grassland.