‘Believe’ Garden to be Constructed to Raise Awareness of Organ Donation

An honorary garden is to be built in Cardiff’s Northern Cemetery to mark the 10th anniversary since the Human Transplantation Act for Wales was introduced.

The garden, constructed by organ donation charity Believe Organ Donation Support (ODS), will be a space where people can pay their respects, give thanks to those who have given so much through organ donation and be an area to educate those around organ donation whilst removing organ donation as a taboo subject. Due to be opened in December, it will consist of individual organ donation commemoration stones alongside educational tools and signposting to other charities.

It will also be a place to commemorate the passing of the Human Transplantation Act where consent of organ donation is presumed unless a person has opted out, which came into effect in 2015.

The scheme has been spearheaded by the charity Believe ODS, which was founded in 2015 by Anna-Louise Bates following the fatal road accident which claimed the lives of her husband and son, Stuart and Fraser Bates just five days after the Act. Believe ODS aims to destigmatise organ donation and raise awareness of the issue and encourage people and families to donate their organs.

Anna-Louise Bates, founder of Believe ODS, said:

“When my son died, by donating his organs four people received a second chance at life. Four people are alive today because of him, I think that’s amazing. That’s why I set up Believe ODS as I want to raise awareness for this important cause and dispel myths and misunderstandings around organ donation. “Having a garden like this to sit, remember and give thanks is important for those who we have lost and who live on thanks to organ donation. We are so grateful to everyone who is supporting us with this scheme.”

The garden will also include an autograph and handprint wall of celebrities who are behind the project including Bear Grylls, Sophie Ingle, Mark Lewis Jones and Aaron Ramsey,

Willing volunteers from the Acorn consortium behind the new Velindre Cancer Centre (nVCC) project, alongside the appointed contractor Sacyr Uk and Ireland are supporting Believe ODS with the scheme. They are utilising their volunteering days as part of the Thrive Communities programme to make it happen alongside the groundwork’s contractor Tredomen Ltd, who are starting work on the garden at the beginning of August.

Nicola Easdale of Tredomen Ltd said the company was thrilled to be working on the project with Anna and Believe ODS:

“With our extensive experience in this field, we are eager to contribute to this meaningful initiative and honour the charity and donors who have made it possible. The passion driving this project inspires us, and we are excited to educate others on the importance of organ donation through our work.”

Contractors Enviromesh have also committed to support the project and MS Group is also helping by creating a 3D design for the garden, which will be available to see using a QR code, as well as helping to create a wall of fame of those who support organ donation.

Anna-Louise Bates, Sacyr UK’s Katie Hathaway, Lisvane and Thornhill Cllr John Lancaster, Beth Baldwin, Trustee for Believe ODS, Simon Morgan CEO at MS Group and Geraint Rees from Cardiff Council’s Bereavement Services, recently met to discuss the planned construction of the ‘Believe’ garden, a planned memorial service for past donors and the timeline of the build.

Sacyr UK’s Stakeholder Engagement and Community Benefits Manager for nVCC, Katie Hathaway, said:

“We are honoured to support the creation of the garden to help raise awareness for such an important cause. Not only does it stand as a tribute to those who have the gift of life through organ donation, but it is also a powerful reminder of the lives forever changed by their generosity.”

Cardiff Council’s Bereavement Service team have set out a timeline for clearing the space in the lead up to the garden’s construction.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Bereavement Service, Cllr Norma Mackie, said: