Beat the Rush by Getting your MOT Done this Summer

Motorists are being encouraged to bring their MOT forward if it’s due in September, October or November 2020, to beat the expected rush for tests.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is encouraging motorists whose MOT is due this autumn to get their vehicle’s MOT done as soon as possible to beat the expected rush for tests.

Cars, motorcycles and light vans that were due an MOT between 30 March and 31 July 2020 were given a 6-month extension to help keep motorists moving during the coronavirus pandemic. Vehicles that are due an MOT from 1 August 2020 will not get an extension and will need to be tested as normal.

There are different rules for MOTs for HGVs, buses and trailers.

MOT centres will be very busy in September, October and November 2020

DVSA is predicting that September, October and November 2020 are likely to be very busy months for MOT centres. This is because vehicles that were given an extension and those that would normally be due their MOT will both need to be tested.

When to get an MOT

You can check when your vehicle’s MOT is due and sign up to get free MOT reminders by email or text message. MOT centres are open now for you to get an MOT.

Getting your MOT done before it’s due will help you beat the rush and keep your vehicle safe to drive.

If you get your MOT done:

over a month before it’s due, your MOT renewal date for next year will change

up to a month (minus a day) before your due date, you will keep the same renewal date next year

Example Your MOT is due on 5 October 2020. The earliest you can get an MOT and keep the same renewal date for next year is 6 September 2020.

You decide to get an early MOT on 1 August 2020. Your MOT renewal date for next year would become 1 August 2021.

Chris Price, DVSA Head of MOT Policy, said:

MOT exemptions were issued to allow people to continue to use their vehicles for essential travel during the pandemic. The MOT is an important test to make sure a vehicle remains safe to drive. We know that MOT centres are likely to be very busy this autumn with double the usual demand. We are encouraging motorists to consider bringing their MOT forward to help beat the rush.

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: