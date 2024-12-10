Bearmont Group Acquires Denis Ferranti Industrial Estate in Bangor

Bearmont Group has acquired Denis Ferranti, a 6.5-acre industrial site on Caernarfon Road in Bangor.

This site has been owned by Denis Ferranti, a privately owned engineering business specialising in mechanical, electromechanical, and electronic manufacturing, since 1951. Once a thriving engineering and manufacturing hub, Denis Ferranti employed over a thousand people at its peak. The property includes a substantial steel frame factory unit, complemented by a more recent northern extension featuring first-floor offices and warehouse space.

As the company transitioned to new productions, the freehold was made available for purchase and listed on the market for £3.5 million.

While the Denis Ferranti Group will retain a presence in the estate through a part-sale and leaseback agreement—occupying a quarter of the complex—Bearmont Group’s plans will reimagine the remaining space to support North Wales’ modern industrial needs.

Rob Lloyd, CEO of Bearmont Group, said:

“Denis Ferranti presents an exceptional opportunity to breathe new life into a site with such a rich legacy. By upgrading and modernising the estate, we aim to create a dynamic industrial hub that accommodates a wide range of businesses—from small start-ups using our incubator units to established companies needing expanded space. Importantly, we’re pleased that Denis Ferranti Group will remain part of this exciting new chapter for the estate.”

Bearmont Group’s redevelopment plans include significant improvements to existing units, upgraded facilities, and a redesign that will provide businesses with flexible options tailored to their needs.

Lloyd added:

“Our goal is to transform the estate into a modern industrial hub. By upgrading the infrastructure, refreshing the signage, and creating space for innovation, Denis Ferranti Industrial Estate is set to become a key driver of economic growth and job creation in the region.”

The acquisition process was supported by leading legal teams, with Shoesmiths acting for Bearmont Group and Storrar Cowdry in Chester representing the vendor.