Beacon Foods is Flavour of the Month by Launching Versatile Garlic Confit

A versatile garlic confit, which can be used with or added to a wide range of dishes to enhance flavour, has been launched by one of the UK’s leading suppliers of ingredients and ready-to-eat products.

Brecon-based garlic products specialist Beacon Foods says the new confit, supplied in both garlic oil or as puree, is great with pizza and bread, as an ingredient in mashed potatoes, sauces and soups, salad dressing, vegetable flavouring, mixed with pasta or as a topping for grilled or roasted meats and fish.

Garlic cloves are cooked slowly with rapeseed oil to produce a butter-like consistency with a mellow and creamy flavour.

Linsey Davies, Beacon Foods office sales manager, said:

“Our garlic confit is great with pizza and garlic bread, focaccia, ciabatta, sourdough and other bread varieties. It can also be spread on pizza dough before adding other toppings “Mixing it into mashed potatoes, sauces, or soups creates a sweet garlic flavour and roasted or steamed vegetables can be tossed with the garlic and oil. “For salads, it can be blended into vinaigrettes or other dressings and it’s perfect for mixing with pasta and Parmesan for a simple, yet flavourful dish. “The confit is also a fantastic topping when served over grilled or roasted meats and fish. “One of the reasons our customers trust us to supply high quality garlic products is the vast knowledge we have as a business in terms of flavour profile and varieties.”

As part of a £6 million investment programme to double the size of the company’s manufacturing and storage facilities, Beacon Foods has installed a new production line to meet huge demand for garlic products.

The company processes around 2,500 tonnes of Spanish garlic every year, supplying a comprehensive range of fresh, pureed, diced and sliced, which can be smoked, roasted and heat treated.

Customers include food manufacturers, food service, coffee shops, fast food chains and travel and hospitality industries.

Established in 1993, company is the UK’s leading specialist producer of garlic, ginger and chili puree, roasted and char grilled vegetables and fruit ranges, relishes, chutneys, sauces, confit and fruit compotes.

The ingredients go into thousands of products, including sandwiches, ready meals, pizzas, soups, drinks and desserts, which can be found on supermarket shelves, airlines, restaurant chains and coffee shops.