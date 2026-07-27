BCRS Business Loans Sponsors Young St. David’s Surfer

A promising young St. David's surfer has gained sponsorship from BCRS Business Loans as the company backs his quest to progress onto the worldwide surfing circuit.

Elijah Jones, 16, a promising young surfer whose rapid progress and competitive results have marked him as one to watch in the UK surfing scene, has, to date, competed mainly in Welsh competitions, but thanks to this support is now looking to the next chapter.

Elijah said:

“From a young age I have loved being in the water and when I was 12 I decided to commit to surfing and am more determined than ever to turn my dream to compete internationally into a reality. “During the most recent competitions I have placed well, coming first in the Welsh Under 18 National Longboard, second in the Shortboard and third in the Men's Longboard, but now I want to take my surfing to the next level. “Having the support of BCRS Business Loans means a lot – it's great that they have confidence in me to succeed. Equipment and travel costs quickly mount up in a sport like surfing and this support will help a great deal.”

Elijah has just finished his GCSEs at St. David's High School and plans to spend the summer surfing as much as possible before going on to study A-Levels in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.

Elijah's father, Jonathan, added:

“Elijah is a determined youngster and I am so proud of his achievements. Not only has he placed well in competitions, but he's a member of the Welsh Surf Team, the Welsh U21 Progression Squad and the GB Surf Advanced U21's – not bad for a boy of 16. “The support from BCRS Business Loans is great and I know how much Elijah is looking forward to surfing whilst proudly displaying their name on his board.”

Stephen Deakin, Chief Executive at BCRS Business Loans, said: