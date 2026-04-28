BBC Radio Wales Collaborates with USW Students for Live Broadcast

A BBC Radio Wales Phone In show, presented by Jason Mohammad, was broadcast live from the University of South Wales’ Cardiff campus thanks to a collaboration with Media, Culture and Journalism, Film, and Media Production students.

The two-hour programme was guest-edited by the students, who came up with ideas of the topics for discussion – including the Senedd elections, getting on the property ladder, and online dating – as well as creating social media content and taking calls from listeners.

After a panel discussion on the ways people prefer to find information on each political party, Jason spoke to journalist Ben Summer, who has used insights from the National Centre for Social Research to create fictional social media profiles, based on what a ‘typical’ voter looks like from a range of demographics, as part of an experiment to see how online political targeting works.

Next up was an interview with Iestyn Leyshon, an estate agent from Aberystwyth, who gave listeners advice on how to get onto the property ladder; followed by a chat with USW MA Film student Hannah Cleaver, who saved money on rent by pet-sitting her way around the world while travelling with her partner Jack. By continuing their pet-sitting venture back in Wales, they have now saved enough for a deposit on their first home.

For the dating discussion, the show invited Dr Martin Graff, senior lecturer in Psychology at USW and expert on the psychology of relationships, to explore how people are choosing to move away from dating apps and opting for more face-to-face interactions.

Lucia Incera, a USW Theatre and Drama student from Spain, also chatted about her experience of dating, including being ‘love-bombed’ – an emotional manipulation technique that involves showering someone with affection with the intention of moving the relationship on very quickly.

This part of the show also featured vox pops that the team had recorded on campus, getting their fellow students’ views on dating.

Alex Gatehouse, 21, from Newport, is a third year Media, Culture and Journalism student, and took part in a panel discussion around the Senedd elections on the show, as well as coming up with ideas for content.

He said:

“This opportunity came at just the right time as I’m coming to the end of my degree, and it’ll be fantastic to add to my CV. It has given me a great insight into how the programme is put together, and to meet the production team at Radio Wales.”

Jess Laity-Jones is a third year Media Production student from Cardiff, and came up with the idea of having dating as a discussion topic, having done similar research for a pilot sitcom she has been writing as part of her course work.

She said:

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed researching this topic, looking at everything from the hilarity of online dating to the safety aspects of both online and face to face meet ups. “Since my first year at USW I’ve jumped at every opportunity that the course has given me – so much so that I’ve been lucky enough to have completed an internship at BBC Radio Wales, and have now been offered freelance work on the Breakfast and Drive shows. Opportunities like this are the very reason I chose Media Production; as a mature student, I wanted to be able to come to university and get as much industry experience as possible, so that I’m fully prepared to work in broadcasting when I graduate.”

Darren Hann, 28, is a second year Media Production student. Originally from Surrey, he now lives in Cardiff and enjoyed researching topics for the phone-in programme.

Darren said:

“This collaboration has given us great experience of the industry, especially as we’ve been lucky enough to meet with the BBC team in Central Square and enjoy a tour of their facilities. “We have been given a front row seat to how a radio show is put together and broadcast, by being involved in the planning and production. I’ve been able to try my hand at making vox pops, editing clips and making content for social media, as well as writing potential questions for callers to discuss and coming up with a list of guests. “I have previously worked on Immersed Festival in a similar way, which has also given me lots of valuable industry experience and helped prepare me for working with large organisations.”

Jason Mohammad said:

“I am incredibly excited to have had the opportunity to take The Phone In to the University of South Wales in Cardiff. It’s been great to see how engaged the students have been in the production process, as they’ve worked with us in shaping this show. And as we approach polling day for the Senedd election, I’ve enjoyed hearing the students’ viewpoints of the election and the political landscape of Wales.”

Beccy Leach, lecturer in Media, Culture and Journalism at USW, added: