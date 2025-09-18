BBC Director General to Close Wales Screen Summit with Talk on Broadcasting Future

Tim Davie will speak on the final day of the Wales Screen Summit 2025 as the BBC looks to the future with the renewal of its Royal Charter.

The Director General of the BBC will take part in a fireside chat with summit host Steffan Powell, discussing the future of broadcasting and the BBC’s place within it at the end of the two-day conference at The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff, on October 7 and 8.

The premier event for the film and television sector in Wales will see opportunities to hear from leading professionals shaping the future growth of the industry.

Mr Davie will outline the BBC’s vision in a digital-first world and what lies ahead for broadcasting in the UK. From public service broadcasting in the digital age to the challenges of audience reach, funding and trust, Mr Davie will share how the BBC’s future evolution will benefit audiences.

Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, said:

“Industry events such as the Wales Screen Summit are a great opportunity to get together, take stock, and look to the future. “They are so often the breeding ground for new ideas, collaboration and exciting plans and I’m delighted to be there.”

Also announced for summit’s opening session is John McVay OBE, chief executive of screen sector trade body PACT, who will take part in the panel debate: “Is TV broken or can we fix it?”

This discussion, sponsored by PACT, will challenge conventional thinking and spotlight the urgent questions facing the television industry today with panellists Kate Beal of Woodcut Media, Llyr Morus of TAC and Ed Sayer the TV Whisperer.

John McVay OBE said:

“As I come to the end of my tenure at PACT I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts at the Wales Screen Summit based on the findings of our most recent census. “The Wales Screen Summit continues to go from strength to strength and I admire the emphasis on giving indies and freelancers more practical advice, tools and contacts to help them pivot in these challenging times.”

This year, Wales Screen Summit delegates can access 30-minute round table sessions with leading commissioning editors. These small group sessions are designed to foster meaningful dialogue, explore commissioning opportunities, and build key industry relationships. Spaces are limited and will be available via sign up for registered attendees.

Participants in the round tables include Nasfim Haque (head of content at BBC Three), Lindsay Bradbury (BBC daytime), Joe Mace (ITV), Huw Kennair-Jones (ITV drama), Beth Angell (S4C), Guto Rhun (S4C), and Sam Pearson (Hearst Networks), with more to be announced soon.

Emyr Afan OBE, founder of the Wales Screen Summit, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the Director General Tim Davie and indie champion John McVay of PACT to the Wales Screen Summit 2025. “True to our mission of placing Cardiff firmly in the diary of key industry leaders and influencers, we are also pleased to announce that we are hosting these round tables with commissioning editors to help the sector truly forge a new future together. “The Wales Screen Summit provides opportunities to encourage growth for the creative industries in Wales so that we can play an even greater role in the newly announced Industrial Strategy for the UK.”

Further programme details will be released in the coming weeks. Tickets are now on sale at walesscreensummit.com

Ticket holders can sign up for round table session using this form.