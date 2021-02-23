Battlements, Statues and Gargoyles: Dream or Nightmare for Property-Owners?

“Everyone dreams of living in a historical castle, bishop’s palace or even a stately home, but their upkeep requires a great deal of knowledge and is very costly,” says Nigel Hollett, CLA Cymru Director. “Welsh castles and keeps may be front-of-mind, but most of our heritage buildings and structures are more modest. Property owners and land managers may be responsible for former chapels, ancient earthworks, sections of wall or gates. As time goes by more recent structures are seen to be part of our heritage: industrial or defensive structures and utility buildings for example – even agricultural structures like sheep-folds.”

Nigel Hollett continues,

“Our free online event is open to all. In it we will hear from property owners and managers who have years of experience in custodianship of heritage structures – and have had to make-them-pay as part of a business – or to cover the cost of restoration and maintenance.”

“The Covid 19 restrictions have closed many heritage sites to visitors – a dramatic impact on much-needed revenue, and many property-managers are unclear about when – and how – they can welcome members of the public again.”