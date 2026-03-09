Bathgate Business Finance Launches Wales Base at M-SParc

Business finance specialist Bathgate Business Finance has expanded its operations with the launch of a base at M-SParc in Garwen, North Wales.

As part of its partnership, Bathgate will provide dedicated support with business finance for M-SParc tenants, as well as businesses operating across North Wales.

The initiative is led by Bathgate Director and business development manager (BDM), Ian Adams, who lives in North Wales, and BDM, Gary Beggs, who will offer free business reviews, and provide opportunities to discuss funding needs or explore opportunities, sharing their expertise to help businesses find the best solutions to meet their needs.

Bathgate has supported a host of Welsh businesses over its 35 years in operation, brokering deals through its extensive network of funders and providing own-book lending from The Bathgate Capital Fund, and it has worked closely with the Bank of Wales and Development Bank of Wales.

Recent deals include £114,000 for Anglesey-based chocolatiers Mr. Holt’s, a co-investment supporting an additional loan of £150,000 from the Development Bank of Wales, to facilitate the opening of a new factory, and £7 million working capital facilities for a Welsh manufacturing business.

Working with Richard Fraser-Williams at Business Wales, it has also provided £1.1 million to allow the refurbishment and transformation of The Crown in Bodedern into a contemporary gastropub, a £524,000 funding package to the historic Market Inn in Llangefni, allowing it to purchase kitchen equipment and furniture, facilitate extensive building works, and launch an accommodation offer, and brokered a £550,000 deal through funder Reward to secure the purchase of Anglesey-based hotel and wedding venue, The Gwesty Carreg Brȃn Hotel in Llanfairpwllgwyngyll.

Bathgate Director, Ian Adams, said:

“We are excited to join the community at M-SParc and support its mission to ignite ambition and innovation to power a sustainable Wales. “Working with businesses across North Wales, we have seen the enormous potential for even greater innovation and economic growth, leading to employment, greater opportunities and prosperity for local people and communities. “We want to support and strengthen that potential through our North Wales base. The team is looking forward to sharing its expertise to help businesses thrive and grow.”

Olwen Davies, Contracts and Commercial Manager at M-SParc, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Bathgate Business Finance as a new virtual tenant at M-SParc. As a specialist provider of tailored commercial finance solutions, Bathgate Business Finance supports businesses with funding strategies designed to enable long term finance solutions. We look forward to supporting their continued success and fostering new collaborative opportunities within our dynamic network.”

Since its establishment in 2018, M-SParc has provided a home for 52 businesses, creating more than 105 jobs and delivering more that 280 events.