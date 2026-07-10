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10 July 2026
Food & Drink

Barti Rum Sponsors the South and West Wales Wildlife Trust

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Barti Rum is sponsoring the South and West Wales Wildlife Trust.

The spiced rum brand – which has a puffin on signs which promote it – is sponsoring the Trust, which cares for an expanse of natural habitat, including Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire. This year's count confirmed that Skomer is home to more than 52,000 puffins, all of which arrive in spring before departing again by the beginning of August to spend the rest of the year at sea.

Jonathan at Barti Rum said:

“Places like Skomer matter. Wild seas, rugged coastline, puffins, seabirds and all the magic that makes Pembrokeshire feel like Pembrokeshire.”

The B Corp-accredited brand, based in Neyland, is now in its ninth year.

Jonathan said:

“When you buy a bottle of Barti, the money doesn't disappear off to some faraway HQ or distant shareholders. It stays here. And the same is true of local businesses across the region. They help employ local people, work with local suppliers, support local events, and back wildlife and coastal projects right here in Wales.”



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