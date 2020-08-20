Bars, Cafes and Restaurants Urged Not to Miss Out on New Grant

Pembrokeshire restaurants, bars and cafes are being urged not to miss out on a new Covid-19 grant to help re-open their businesses safely.

The Café Culture Grant can be used to buy high quality outdoor furniture, canopies, igloo bubbles, barriers and seating areas for public spaces.

Importantly, the grant also covers retrospective purchases of such equipment that have been ordered on or after 26th June, 2020.

Grants of up to £1,000 (up to a maximum of 80% of eligible costs) are available per business.

In total £100,000 has been provided through the Welsh Government Transforming Towns initiative which helps businesses put social distancing measures in place in their outdoor spaces.

Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “This money is there and available for Pembrokeshire restaurants, bars and cafes.

“I wish to underline that these grants also cover purchases of outdoor furniture and the like that have already been made, going back to the 26th of June.

“We know our local businesses have been working hard to make their premises safe and welcoming for their customers and hopefully these grants will go some way to help with the costs of that.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may be eligible to apply.”

Grants are available for independent small to medium-sized enterprises. Those that require additional licences or planning permission will need to apply for those as part of the grant process.

For more information and to apply, see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/cafe-culture-grant