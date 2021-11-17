Barry Transport Hub to Connect Town Centre to Waterfront

A new transport hub for Barry, proposed by Vale of Glamorgan Council, has the potential to attract new economic investment to the station quarter, the town centre and surrounding area.
Including the development of mixed-use neighbourhoods and multi-functional buildings close to the railway station, the project has the potential to incorporate quality accommodation attractive to young professionals, and develop retail units and office spaces particularly suitable for entrepreneurs, small businesses and start-ups.
Emma Reed, Head of Neighbourhood Services and Transport at Vale of Glamorgan Council, told Business News Wales:
“The proposal includes a new bus interchange, a new taxi interchange provision of electrical vehicle charging for buses, taxi and cars, digital infrastructure and improvements to the access routes and the station itself.
“What we’re looking to do is provide essential infrastructure that will lead to the development of other projects, which need to be looked at the national level, including more integrated bus and train travel and integrated ticketing.
“We've got a concept design and we're now looking forward to move to the next stage of the process. We're going to be developing that design, pulling it into an integrated package, checking the numbers and the business case, and then hopefully implementing it in 2023.”