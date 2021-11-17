Barry Transport Hub to Connect Town Centre to Waterfront

A new transport hub for Barry, proposed by Vale of Glamorgan Council, has the potential to attract new economic investment to the station quarter, the town centre and surrounding area.

Including the development of mixed-use neighbourhoods and multi-functional buildings close to the railway station, the project has the potential to incorporate quality accommodation attractive to young professionals, and develop retail units and office spaces particularly suitable for entrepreneurs, small businesses and start-ups.

Emma Reed, Head of Neighbourhood Services and Transport at Vale of Glamorgan Council, told Business News Wales: