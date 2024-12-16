Barry-Based Radio Station Changes its Name to Oh! Radio to Celebrate Gavin and Stacey Finale

Barry-based radio station Bro Radio has changed its name to Oh! Radio as it celebrates the finale of Gavin and Stacey.

Launched in 2009, just two years after the BBC Comedy – the station is run by members of the local community, who give up their time to produce a local radio service for the town of Barry and the wider Vale of Glamorgan.

With the hit TV show being such a huge part of the local community, the station will be known as Oh! Radio, inspired by the iconic catchphrase made famous by writer Ruth Jones’ character Nessa until 27th December.

The station has worked with local Nessa Impersonator, Knock off Nessa who has voiced a host of new jingles for the station, including its sung jingles which have been produced by audio branding & imaging company Devaweb.

Oh! Radio presenters Ceilia Hamblin and Chris Birch will broadcast live from Marco’s Cafe on Barry Island from 12pm – 4pm on Monday 23rd December, speaking to visitors, business owners and residents ahead of the hotly anticipated finale.

The station will also spend time with Barry resident Glenda, who owns Gwen’s House on Trinity Street. Since the show first aired in 2007, Glenda has raised thousands for local charities by welcoming almost 30,000 people into her home which features hundreds of pieces of Gavin and Stacey merchandise and memorabilia from the show.

On Christmas Eve morning, Bro Radio will air an episode of its long-running series Barry Island Discs, featuring local people, residents and visitors, sharing their memories of the show, its impact on the Town and their favourite songs.

Following the final episode from 12pm – 2pm on Boxing Day, Oh! Radio will broadcast a debrief, with Vale Breakfast presenter Nathan Spackman inviting locals, fans and those involved in the show's production locally to have their say on the finale.

Operations Director Nathan Spackman said,

“Gavin and Stacey has had a huge impact on Barry and the wider Vale of Glamorgan, with visitors travelling from all over the world to visit the seaside town, see the filming locations and have a go on Nessa’s slots.” “Like every other fan, we were thrilled to hear that there would be one final episode and with the show being so important to our community, we wanted to do our bit to celebrate the finale and become Oh! Radio for a two week period.”

Oh! Radio is available on FM and DAB+ in the Vale of Glamorgan, at www.broradio.fm or on the free Bro Radio App from Monday 16th December – Friday 27th December 2024, before reverting back to Bro Radio.

Find out more about Knock off Nessa and her Barry Island tours via www.barryislandtours.co.uk