Barcud Launches ‘Ambitious’ Five-year Business Plan

Barcud Group has launched its “ambitious” five-year business plan.

The plan sets out how Barcud will navigate the important issues it says matter to tenants and communities – particularly the cost of living, the availability of genuinely affordable homes and the need to decarbonise the places people live.

Alison Thorne, Chair of the Barcud Board, said:

“We have launched a forward-looking strategy for a period of uncertainty and opportunity. At the heart of business planning is understanding the demands and then planning how best to create capacity and capability to deliver. “By investing in decarbonisation, preparing for political change, expanding our development ambitions, and placing tenants at the heart of our decision making, we are positioning the organisation to deliver long term value for our communities and contribute meaningfully to Wales’ housing future.”

Barcud’s Business Plan sets out five clear objectives:

To maximise the provision of affordable, energy efficient homes in mid and west Wales

To be a bilingual, tenant focused landlord that works with partners to support the local economy, communities and tackles homelessness

To be an inclusive, first class employer that fosters a positive culture and is dedicated to developing its employees

To be a sustainable, low carbon organisation

To be an organisation with robust governance, finances and digital infrastructure

Current demographic trends and the rising housing need across mid and west Wales’ communities highlight the urgent requirement to build high quality, energy efficient homes that meet the diverse needs of an ageing population, growing families and young people. This remains central to Barcud’s vision, it said.

Decarbonisation remains the defining challenge for the housing sector. The homes Barcud provides must become warmer, greener and more efficient, but doing so at scale requires careful planning, long term investment and a commitment to minimising disruption for tenants. Over the coming year, Barcud will accelerate its transition to net zero by investing in energy efficient retrofit programmes, strengthening its supply chain partnerships and embedding sustainability into its asset management approach.

Ensuring that tenants are placed at the centre of decision-making will remain a core organisational priority for Barcud. Over the past six months a renewed approach to tenant and community involvement has been developed through a structured programme of collaborative workshops involving tenants, Board members and colleagues. This process has been designed to ensure that the voices, experiences and priorities of those Barcud serves directly inform and shape the future approach.

Alison added:

“None of Barcud’s work can succeed without the insight, experience, and partnership of our tenants. Strengthening tenant involvement is a core focus. As part of our Business Plan, we will deepen our approach to co-production, broaden the ways tenants can shape services and ensure their voices influence decisions at every level of the organisation. This is about more than engagement, it is about building trust and improving services.”

Barcud’s bilingual five year business plan is available to read in full on the website: www.barcud.cymru