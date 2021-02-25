Barclays Donation Helps Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Support Charity Respond to the Covid-19 Crisis

Cyfannol Women’s Aid is one of 100 UK charities to be awarded a £100k donation from Barclays which will help them to continue supporting people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Charities were invited to apply for one of 100 donations of £100,000, and Barclays were inundated by hundreds of applications from charities across the UK who are struggling to deliver on-the-ground support to vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis.

Barclays launched their 100×100 UK COVID-19 Community Relief Programme to support COVID-19 relief work in local communities. The programme, which forms part of their wider COVID-19 Community Aid Package, focuses on supporting UK charity partners who are meeting the immediate needs of people in our communities, including low income families, those facing financial hardship, isolated elderly people and key workers.

Cyfannol Women’s Aid supports families and individuals across Gwent, South-East Wales, who have been affected by violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence. Specialist support ranges from practical help with accommodation, safety planning and accessing services, to emotional support via one-to-one appointments, outreach, counselling and group work. Other services include education programmes for adults, and children and young people’s support services.

The initial 2020 lockdown saw demand for Cyfannol’s support services rise by 50%, with the complexity and severity of individual cases becoming worse as the year went on. While refuge accommodation and vital face-to-face support has continued throughout the pandemic, Cyfannol has had to adapt quickly to move many of its support services online.

Cyfannol Women’s Aid supported more than 3000 people across Gwent in 2020, responding to to risks and needs to ensure safety, whilst empowering individuals to flourish in a life free from abuse. Barclays’ donation will ensure that they can continue to offer crucial support and meet the ongoing needs of families and individuals who are vulnerable and at risk.

Helen Swain, CEO of Cyfannol Women’s Aid said:

“This past year has shone a spotlight on just how prevalent domestic abuse is, as those at risk of violence within their homes felt the brunt of lockdown restrictions. Thanks to this funding from Barclays’ 100×100 programme, we can respond to the challenges of the next stages of the Covid-19 crisis, ensuring our vital support services continue to meet the needs of individuals and families affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.”

Jayne Bryant, MS/AS for Newport West, said:

“Delighted to hear that Cyfannol Women’s Aid have received funding from Barclays as part of their COVID-19 Community Relief Funding. Throughout this pandemic, they have been a lifeline of support to many families and individuals in Newport and across Gwent. This funding will ensure their specialist domestic abuse and sexual violence support services can continue to respond and adapt to the challenges of Covid-19.”

Nigel Higgins, Barclays Chairman, said: