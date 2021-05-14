Barclays £100,000 Grant for Homelessness Charity Buys Beds, PPE and More

Charities were invited to apply for one of 100 donations of £100,000, and Barclays were received hundreds of applications from charities across the UK delivering on-the-ground support to at-risk communities impacted by the crisis.

Barclays launched their 100×100 UK COVID-19 Community Relief Programme to support COVID-19 relief work in local communities. The programme, which forms part of their wider COVID-19 Community Aid Package, focuses on supporting UK charity partners who are meeting the immediate needs of people in our communities, including low income families, those facing financial hardship, isolated elderly people and key workers.

The Wallich’s expert homelessness teams across Wales have supported people with issues such as completing paperwork, accessing advice for housing, health and justice and completing Universal Credit applications. Access to the internet has been particularly crucial for everyone during the pandemic, The Wallich has enabled continued access to digital support services including DWP, education and employment programs, arts engagement activities, peer support and counselling sessions when they were without broadband or Wi-Fi.

In the throes of the pandemic from March 2020, The Wallich’s operating costs increased by £289,966. This included the cost of PPE, health and safety measures and increasing digital accessibility. With the support of Barclays and the wider Welsh community, The Wallich has been able to maintain service delivery and cover these unexpected costs throughout the year and remain in a strong position to continue providing support throughout and beyond this crisis.

The Wallich CEO, Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, said,

“Thanks to the ongoing support from Barclays, The Wallich has provided vital support to 3,400 people experiencing homelessness. Whilst rough sleeping seems to have physically decreased on the streets, homelessness has not gone away. The pressures of COVID-19 have in some cases heightened those indicators which can lead to homelessness: family breakdown, mental health, substance misuse, evictions, unemployment or loss of income to name a few. “It was not an option for us to close all of our services during the pandemic, because clearly people needed our help. However, with the support of organisations like Barclays, they have helped to ensure that support has remained available for anyone who needed it and that staff could provide that support safely.”

Nigel Higgins, Barclays Chairman, said,