Bangor University and Welsh Mountain Zoo Strengthen Partnership to Advance Conservation and Education

Bangor University and the Welsh Mountain Zoo have formalised their longstanding relationship through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), strengthening collaboration in research, teaching, learning, student experience, conservation and public engagement.

Building on existing links between the two organisations, the agreement will expand opportunities for students and staff to collaborate on research, education and conservation initiatives that benefit wildlife, enhance student learning and engage the wider community.

Students across relevant academic programmes will gain valuable real-world experience through placements, internships, work experience and field-based learning at the zoo, while staff from both organisations will work together on research and knowledge exchange.

The partnership will bring together Bangor University's academic expertise and the Welsh Mountain Zoo's practical experience to develop joint research and conservation projects addressing challenges in conservation science, animal welfare, environmental monitoring, sustainability, education and public engagement.

It will also provide a framework for Bangor University to support the Welsh Mountain Zoo's future development through research expertise, student-led projects and collaborative initiatives linked to new facilities and exhibits.

Professor Paul Spencer, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, said:

“By combining Bangor University's research expertise and educational strengths with the zoo's practical conservation knowledge and public engagement programmes we can create meaningful opportunities for our students, support innovative research, and contribute to conservation outcomes with real-world impact. We look forward to working closely together to develop initiatives that benefit both organisations and our communities.”

Kim Wood, Director of Living Collections at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, added: