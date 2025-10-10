Bangor History Festival to Mark 1,500 Years of Heritage

The city of Bangor is set to take centre stage in a celebration of its past, present, and future with the Bangor History Festival.

It will commemorate 1,500 years since the founding of one of Britain’s oldest cities and Wales’ oldest city.

Held at the Pontio Arts and Innovation Centre, Bangor University’s Main Arts Building, Storiel and Bangor Cathedral, the two-day festival promises a programme of workshops, discussions, interactive exhibitions, and guest talks, all designed to bring Bangor’s history to life. The daytime event is free and open to the public, with bilingual programming in Welsh and English to reflect the city’s cultural roots.

Dr Martin Hanks, City Director of Bangor City Council, said:

“Bangor 1500 is more than a commemoration, it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate our city’s extraordinary legacy. We’re bringing together schools, the university, community groups, cultural institutions and other partners to honour 1,500 years of history, and to inspire pride in Bangor’s future. This festival is just the beginning.”

The Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, Professor Edmund Burke, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting the Bangor History Festival at the heart of our university community. This celebration honours the extraordinary history of Bangor and North Wales and it also showcases how education, culture, and research have shaped the city’s identity. It is a proud moment for Bangor University to contribute to such a landmark occasion and we’re very pleased to work in close partnership with Bangor City Council and other partners.”

Professor Peter Shapely, Head of the School of History, Law and Social Sciences at Bangor University, added:

“The Bangor History Festival is a unique opportunity to bring history alive for our students, staff, and wider community. By combining academic insight with public engagement, we are ensuring that Bangor’s heritage continues to inspire future generations.”

Friday 17 October: Schools Take the Lead

The festival starts with a day tailored for local primary and secondary school pupils. Year 5 and 6 pupils from local primary schools and Year 11 and 12 pupils from secondary schools in Gwynedd and Anglesey, will descend on Pontio for a day of historical insights. Highlights include:

A welcome session introducing pupils to Bangor University and the festival’s themes

A special presentation by the School of History including a “Local Heroes?” workshop

Hands-on interactive stalls and workshops across Pontio and Storiel

Talks on Roman Britain by historian and author Greg Jenner

Teachers will also have the chance to connect with university staff to explore future collaborations and curriculum enrichment.

Bangor 1500: A Citywide Celebration

At the heart of the festival is Bangor 1500, a city-wide initiative celebrating Bangor’s journey from its early medieval origins to its modern-day vibrancy. Expect storytelling sessions, local heritage exhibitions, and opportunities to explore the city’s role in shaping Welsh identity across the centuries.

Saturday 18 October: Open to All

The second day opens the doors to the wider community, with a schedule of public talks, panel discussions, exhibitions, walking tours, and cultural showcases.

Headline Talks with Greg Jenner and Kate Williams

A highlight of the festival’s evening programme on both days, will be two headline talks: Greg Jenner, the British public historian, best-selling author, and broadcaster, will deliver “Ask a Historian: An Evening with Greg Jenner”, bringing history to life with his trademark humour and insight, while historian, broadcaster, and best-selling author Professor Kate Williams will present “Queens, Castles and Welsh Heroines: Secrets Behind The Castle Walls”, uncovering the powerful stories and legacies of remarkable women in Welsh history. Tickets are on sale on the Pontio website, and tickets for the morning and afternoon sessions of the “Get thy Bearings!” workshop are available on the Storiel website.

The event is a collaboration between Bangor University (including Pontio), Bangor City Council, Storiel and Bangor Cathedral, with support from several key local institutions.