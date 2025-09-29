Bangor Flood Protection Scheme Wins Civil Engineering Award

The Hirael Flood Protection Scheme, Cynllun Amddiffyn Rhag Llifogydd, in Bangor has been awarded the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Wales Cymru Award for Diversity.

The scheme is a major infrastructure project designed to defend 194 properties from extreme tidal flooding.

Funded by the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme and Cyngor Gwynedd, with the design and flood modelling by Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy (YGC), the scheme was delivered by Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd.

Driven by the increasing flood risks caused by climate change, the scheme addresses both the immediate and long-term flood risks, offering protection for the next 50 years. Measures undertaken include a 310-metre sea wall as primary defence, up to a 1.5-metre elevation of both the promenade and roads and the installation of three flood gates to mitigate tidal surges and rising sea levels.

Public realm enhancements were also made as part of the scheme, these included a revitalised waterfront promenade, improved street furniture, upgraded lighting, wayfinding signage, and a new slipway for better access to the foreshore.

The judges praised the schemes approach to multilingual support and accessible consultation formats. Situated in Hirael, Bangor, an area where many languages are spoken, the scheme’s Liaison Officer ensured marginalised voices were heard and their views incorporated into the project.

Sponsored by Griffiths, Ocuair and Kaymac Marine Engineering the ICE Wales Cymru Annual Awards 2025 were held in Cardiff. Guests were joined by ICE Senior Vice President David Porter and guest speaker BBC Wales News anchor Jennifer Jones.

ICE Wales Cymru Regional Director, Keith Jones, said: