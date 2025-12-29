Bangor City Stadium Marks Milestone Year

Bangor City Stadium has completed a landmark year, including a programme of targeted investment as the stadium continues its journey toward UEFA Category 2 status.

Recent works include the resurfacing of the main grass pitch, the installation of 800-lux floodlighting, and upgraded PA systems.

A major addition was the launch of the Hogan 4G Arena, recognised as the UK's first full-size 4G playing surface. The facility has already begun transforming local football by providing a reliable, year-round home for senior, junior, women’s and community teams.

The 4G development has been supported by the installation of new changing rooms, improved accessibility, and hospitality facilities.

Stadium Chairman Cllr Nick Pritchard said the redevelopment reflects a long-term commitment to both sustainability and community benefit:

“Our mission is to build a stadium that serves the entire community – from grassroots to senior football, boys and girls, men and women. But this is about more than football. We are creating a sustainable, multi-purpose venue that can host sport, community events, youth programmes and social activities. “Bangor deserves a facility worthy of its heritage, but also one with a viable business model for the future. We’ve made huge strides this year, and we’re not slowing down.”

Alongside on-field improvements, the stadium’s refurbished clubhouse has hosted charity fundraisers, local celebrations, live events, regular community hire and a sold-out children’s Christmas pantomime. Income generated through events is reinvested directly into further stadium improvements, supporting the board’s sustainable operating model.

The past season has also seen a more unified football structure continue to emerge across the city, alongside on-field success. The men’s first team are currently unbeaten in all competitions, sitting top of the Ardal North West League, and have reached the quarter-finals of the Welsh Cup.

Penrhosgarnedd FC has transitioned into a youth structure aligned with Bangor City 1876, helping to create clearer development pathways for young players. CPDM Bangor have begun a phased transition into the stadium structure, with further integration planned, while CPDM Bangor Women retain FAW Platinum status, helping to expand pathways and opportunities for girls’ and women’s football locally. Trearddur Bay has also begun hosting home fixtures at the stadium, strengthening regional collaboration.

Commercially, the stadium has secured a new kit partnership with global sportswear brand hummel, alongside hummel’s official retail partner YourSport.com, which now manages the club’s merchandise range both online and on the high street. These partnerships have further elevated the professional profile of teams associated with the stadium.

To support its growing activity, Bangor City Stadium now employs 10 staff across operations, hospitality, grounds, events and matchdays. Stadium Manager Ffion Thomas said:

“The ground is busier than at any point in recent memory. Women’s fixtures, community events, league games – something’s happening almost every day. The stadium feels alive again, and the community has been at the heart of it.”

The stadium’s progress has been recognised at international level, with Bangor confirmed as a host venue for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2026. The announcement follows a sell-out international fixture in March 2025, when Wales U19s faced England U19s, filling the stadium and demonstrating the city’s appetite for major sporting events. The tournament will see international football return to Bangor, continuing the ground’s long history of hosting international fixtures.

This renewed momentum is also reflected in attendances. Crowds at Bangor City 1876 matches remain among the strongest in the region, regularly exceeding 800 and surpassing 1,000 for key fixtures – well above typical attendances across Welsh domestic football.

Looking ahead, sustainability remains central to the stadium’s long-term vision. The installation of 150 solar panels marked the first step toward the ambition of becoming the first carbon-neutral football stadium in Wales. Combined with LED floodlighting and energy-efficient infrastructure, the project reduces reliance on external power supplies, even during high-demand evening fixtures.

Nick added: