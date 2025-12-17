Bangor Celebrates 1,500 Years with a Year of Community, Culture and Civic Pride

Bangor City Council is marking the conclusion of a landmark year of celebrations honouring the city’s 1,500th anniversary.

Throughout 2025, the Bangor 1500 programme delivered an extensive calendar of heritage events, civic ceremonies, cultural festivals, community activities and public-space improvements.

The year’s main civic highlight came in May with a military parade, when thousands lined the streets to see serving personnel from The Royal Welsh, the Welsh Guards, RAF Valley, reservists, veterans and over 100 cadets march through the city centre.

October brought another flagship moment with the Bangor History Festival, a two-day programme of talks, tours, workshops and exhibitions attended by more than a thousand people. Featuring leading historians including Greg Jenner and Professor Kate Williams, the festival explored Bangor’s medieval origins, women’s history, Jewish heritage, maritime stories and more, while hundreds of local schoolchildren took part in hands-on heritage activities.

The summer celebrations included the Bangor Summer Festival and the July “Big Weekend”, a three-day community celebration.

Significant improvements have been made to Bangor’s public green spaces, including the historic Bible Gardens and Parc y Coleg – with enhanced accessibility, pathways, lighting and woodland restoration. Earlier in the year, St Deiniol’s Cathedral was granted the Freedom of the City, the highest civic honour, recognising its 1,500-year spiritual, cultural and civic contribution.

Cultural activity flourished across the anniversary year, from BLAS Pontio’s vibrant street performance Y Rali, to community dance initiatives, exhibitions, public art installations and heritage projects that animated the city and celebrated its identity.

The year of celebration will conclude with a New Year’s Eve fireworks display on Bangor Pier.

Dr Martin Hanks said: