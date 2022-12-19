Baileys and Partners Expand their Team at M-SParc

Baileys and Partners, a leading firm of Chartered Surveyors, are delighted to welcome Bryn Jenkins to their growing team.

Bryn will work alongside Tom Hughes in their office based at Menai Science Parc (M-SParc) in Gaerwen. M-SParc is a focal point of low carbon in North Wales, linking to exciting developments taking place on the ‘Energy Island’.

Bryn studied Geography at Bangor University and worked for the University Research Farm and the Centre of Alternative Land use after graduating, assisting with the establishment of novel crops and field-scale crop experiments. Bryn returned to study in 2010, graduating from Harper Adams with a Masters in Rural Enterprise and Land Management.

Bryn commented,

“I'm really looking forward to meeting new clients and working alongside a great team”.

Having grown up working on various dairy and mixed farms of all sizes, and with an interest in novel crops, sustainable farming, sustainable energy, and sustainable building design, Bryn has a wide range of agricultural experience and interests. Bryn is looking forward to working with Tom and the wider Baileys Team to bring those novel ideas and his experience in the rural sector to the workplace.

Bryn also has a partner, a young daughter and not much free time, although he enjoys woodwork and still finds time to volunteer with a group that manages an estate and woodland on the banks of Menai Straits.

Tom Hughes of Baileys and Partners is looking forward to working alongside Bryn, stating,