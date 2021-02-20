Bafta Cymru Appoints Stifyn Parri as Consultant

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts in Wales, BAFTA Cymru, has today announced the appointment of Stifyn Parri to act as consultant for the organisation.

This role will focus on representing and managing relations with the film, games and television industries in Wales, along with promoting membership, recruiting sponsors and fundraising for the organisation. Stifyn will also be responsible for overseeing budgets and finances as well as supporting the BAFTA Cymru committee. Stifyn brings with him a wealth of experience in promoting the Welsh arts both regionally and globally. Stifyn was the PR director for the Llangollen International Eisteddfod for four consecutive years as well as the founder and creative producer of Social, Welsh and Sexy (SWS), the renowned global Welsh networking society which has hosted very high-profile events in London, Spain, New York and Russia.

Entrepreneur and entertainer Stifyn Parri has over 40 years’ experience in the creative industries and works as a creative producer, presenter, consultant and mentor. He set up MR PRODUCER in 2001 and has produced some of Wales’ most prominent live events such as the Opening Weekend of Wales Millennium Centre for BBC Wales, 11 consecutive BAFTA Cymru awards ceremonies, the ‘Welcome 2 Wales' Ryder Cup Opening Concert at the Millennium Stadium for SKY 1 and Sky Arts and the 50th anniversary gala of the Aberfan Disaster at WMC starring Michael Sheen, Bryn Terfel and Sian Phillips.

As an entertainer, he has starred as Marius in Les Misérables in London’s West End, as an actor playing Christopher Duncan in Channel 4’s Brookside, and is a game show and chat show host as well as Master of Ceremonies for corporate events, concerts and conferences.

Stifyn Parri, BAFTA Cymru Constultant said: