‘Backline Cardiff’ Partnership With Music Venue Trust Announced

A new partnership with Music Venue Trust (MVT) has been announced by Cardiff Council.

The ‘Backline Cardiff' partnership aims to support local artists and the city's grassroots music venues by ensuring they have access to high quality backline equipment such as amplifiers, drums, microphones and PA systems.

New backline equipment, chosen following discussion with local venues, will be purchased for use as part of MVT's national ‘Raise the Standard' scheme using income generated by the Council from last year's Blackweir Live concerts.

Mark Davyd, CEO Music Venue Trust, said:

“It is fantastic to see Cardiff Council taking a global lead on improving conditions for grassroots artists, promoters, and venues. This is a simple intervention, ensuring that every grassroots venue in the city can provide high quality backline to touring artists, but it makes a huge difference to quality, cost, and sustainability. This is the first city in the world to take such a direct and comprehensive overview of the needs of its grassroots infrastructure, and we are delighted to work with Cardiff Music City to deliver it.”

The idea for the partnership stemmed from a discussion between Cardiff Council officers, representatives from Live Trust, and local musicians at last autumn's Sŵn Connect industry conference which took place during the annual Cardiff Music City Festival.

Local musicians raised the issue of the costs associated with hiring vehicles to transport equipment to gigs – and the need to do so in order to ensure they were using professional quality, well-maintained kit and delivering the best shows they possibly could.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said:

“Backline Cardiff is our direct response to issues raised by local musicians. “By providing Cardiff Music City funding to buy backline equipment we can support multiple local artists – ensuring they have access to reliable, professional‑standard kit while also reducing the costs associated with gigging. “Partnering with Music Venue Trust effectively multiplies our initial investment many times over, ensuring the equipment is maintained and replaced over time so that it also benefits future generations of local musicians.”

Under the partnership, the equipment purchased by the council will become the property of Music Venue Trust. This allows the equipment to be maintained, refreshed and replaced over time through MVT's national ‘Raise the Standard' programme, ensuring that the council's investment delivers long‑term benefits to the city's music sector.

Venues who will benefit from ‘Backline Cardiff' include The Canopi, Clwb Ifor Bach, Porter's, Paradise Garden, Tiny Rebel, as well as Tân Cerdd – a Black-led, Black music Community Interest Company (CIC) committed to championing and advocating for the inclusion and elevation of Black artists in Wales – and Cardiff Youth Service.