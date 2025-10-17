Backing Polytag With Support Beyond Capital

One of the things I value most about being an angel investor is seeing how the right support at the right time can help a business grow. Often, the impact goes far beyond the initial injection of capital. It can be about opening doors, offering guidance, and providing a sounding board when decisions need to be made.

A recent example is Polytag – a North Wales company that is using innovative technology to help transform the recycling industry. Women Angels of Wales invested in the business just over a year ago, and it has been rewarding to see how they have developed since then.

Polytag’s Ecotrace programme enables brands to place invisible UV tags on packaging labels so that, when items reach a recycling centre, they can be scanned and recorded. This allows companies to see, often for the first time, exactly how much of their packaging is being recycled and what types of products are involved. For brands, that data is increasingly important as they meet regulatory requirements such as the Extended Producer Responsibility policy.

When we invested, one of Polytag’s goals was to install detection units in 12 of the UK’s largest recycling centres, five of which being in Wales, within a year. They achieved it on schedule, starting with Abergele in North Wales, and their network now covers 50% of the UK’s recycling data stream. The model is also being rolled out internationally, with projects underway in Spain, France and India.

Since our investment, Polytag’s revenue has grown by 600% in over the last 12 months. But funding was only one part of what we brought to the table. As angels, we also provide support as trusted advisors, helping founders navigate challenges and make the most of opportunities. In my role as lead investor for Women Angels of Wales, I sit on Polytag’s board as an observer, which allows for open, constructive discussions that can be tested and refined before being shared more widely.

Our involvement has also helped raise Polytag’s profile. Last year, they won the Best Small Deal award at the Wales Dealmakers Awards. This year, both Polytag and I were recognised by the UK Business Angels Association, winning Best Woman-Led Investment in an Innovative Company, alongside their CEO, Alice Rackley. Recognition like this is not the end goal, but it can validate a company’s work and help spark new opportunities.

For founders, this case study underlines why it is worth seeking angel investment. It is not just about securing capital – it is about finding the right investors to join you on the journey. With angels, you gain access to experience, networks and perspectives that can help shape your strategy and accelerate your growth. In a syndicate like Women Angels of Wales, you also have the collective expertise of members from a wide range of industries, all invested in helping you succeed.

The relationship between founders and angels is a long one – often lasting many years – so trust is essential. We see ourselves as partners, not just financiers, and our role is to be in your corner, offering support, guidance and challenge where it is needed. For Polytag, that has meant having both the capital to achieve their plans and the backing of a group that believes in their mission. For us as investors, it has been exciting to play a part in their journey and see their innovation gain traction on a national and international scale.

