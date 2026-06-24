Azets Named Most Active Corporate Finance Adviser in Wales

Global information services giant Experian has named the UK Corporate Finance team at Azets as most active adviser in Wales.

Azets, with offices in Cardiff, Swansea and St Asaph in North Wales, was also named second most active adviser in the UK, as well as coming first place in the North East and Yorkshire & Humber.

Key sectors in Wales were manufacturing/engineering and wholesale/distribution, with Azets’ Cardiff-based corporate finance partner Katherine Broadhurst reaching a career milestone of 250 deals.

Katherine said:

“Seeing us ranked amongst the most active advisers in the UK is a fantastic achievement, a tribute to all the work we’ve put in. “It is a reflection of the consistency of deal activity across the entire team, who have completed an average of two deals per month over the last five years, regardless of the political issues, tax changes and varying interest rates that affect the market. “I firmly believe that this is down to the resilience of the SME market, whose firms want to grow and evolve and see looking for or making investment as the only way of staying competitive. I look forward to working with more of these firms as the year progresses.”

The first quarter of this year saw Azets’ Corporate Finance team work across a combination of buy-and-sell-side transactions nationally, with the most demand coming from the professional services and industrials sectors.

Lee Humble, UK Head of Corporate Finance at Azets, the international accountancy and business advisory group, said: