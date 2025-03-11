Azets Celebrates Growth with New Partner

Azets, the UK top 10 accountancy and advisory group, has expanded its team in South Wales with the addition of Tracy Harries as a Partner in the Corporate Tax team.

As a Chartered Tax Adviser and Chartered Accountant, Tracy has 15 years of Corporate Tax experience in a Big Four firm, bringing skills across a wide range of sectors with particular experience in corporate tax compliance, large businesses and the real estate and property sector.

Tracy said:

“I enjoy working closely with clients, proactively focusing on business goals and strategies to bring added value alongside the corporate tax compliance service, and am really looking forward to implementing this in my new role at Azets.”

Amy Buckley, Head of Tax (Central and West) at Azets, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Tracy to the team. Her extensive corporate tax expertise, particularly in compliance and the real estate, property and hospitality sectors, will be a valuable asset to our clients.”

Alongside accounting, tax and audit services, Azets in Cardiff offers a full range of advisory and other specialist services including, compliance, global mobility, technical accounting, outsourced statutory reporting, corporate finance, forensics, and restructuring. The office, which currently employs 115 people at Lime Tree Court, plans to triple its size over the next five years as part of its growth strategy.