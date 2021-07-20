Azets Cardiff Make Senior Promotion

Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, has promoted Ashley Bryan to Director within the Accounts and Business Advisory Services team, from 1st July 2021. Formerly Associate Director, Ashley has been with the company since 2007 when he joined as a trainee accountant. He has over 15 years of experience and during this time, has been working with a broad spectrum of organisations in different sectors. Based in Azets’ Cardiff office, Ashley’s client portfolio encompasses owner-managed operations to large corporates. He will form part of the leadership team.

The promotion is significant, falling in-line with Azets’ strategy to strengthen its geographical footprint in its key areas of service. The position represents the businesses commitment to both the Accounts and Business Advisory Services team, and the regional area.

Sarah Case, Office Managing Partner at Azets commented:

“Ashley is a real asset, having been with the company since the beginning of his career, and thanks to his commitment to both clients and the team, this is a very well deserved promotion.”

“As the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs, Azets focuses on delivering a highly personalised service, through our local office network and proprietary digital workplace technology – Ashley’s promotion further strengthens our promise to the South Wales and South West region and bolsters the leadership team in the accounts and business advisory service department”, Jonathan Rees, Partner at Azets added.

As a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Ashley has been with the company since 2007, where he joined as a Trainee Accountant. He has significant experience of working with SME’s, in particular start-ups and entrepreneurs in order to help them build growth. Ashley likes to work closely with clients and routinely assists them with varied assignments such as budgeting, business funding, general strategy, systems improvement and general financial and commercial advice.

