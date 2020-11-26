Awel y Môr Launches Virtual Exhibition and Consultation

The Awel y Môr team has launched an online virtual public exhibition platform in order to provide local residents with the opportunity to find out about the proposed offshore wind farm.

The platform will be available until 30th November 2020.

RWE Renewables is leading the development of Awel y Môr. It is a sister project to Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm, which created over 700 jobs during construction and some 100 long-term skilled jobs since.

Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm would be located to the West of Gwynt y Môr, approximately 10.5km off the coast of North Wales.

Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board said:

“The Awel Y Môr project has the potential to contribute to renewable energy generation and strengthen North Wales’ position as a leading location for low carbon energy generation. “We encourage local communities to share their views through the public consultation at this early stage of the project’s development.”

Project Manager, Tamsyn Rowe said: “Ordinarily, we would be talking to people face to face but this year that is just not possible.

“We have tried really hard to create a simple to use platform for people to visit and find out about the project and also invite people to get in touch with us directly.” Tamsyn Rowe said, “Views are being sought on the cable route to transfer the renewable energy from the wind farm to the National Grid. “This includes the offshore cable route; where those cables come ashore; the onshore cable route and the proposals for a new substation at Bodelwyddan, St Asaph. “We want this consultation to be as far-reaching as possible so I would urge everyone in the community to take part at this early stage so that we can take on board feedback as the project develops.”

Further consultation on the project will take place in 2021 and the team expects to submit its application to the Planning Inspectorate in 2022.

People can get in touch via email: [email protected]; telephone: 0800 197 8232 (during office hours); or instant message the team directly online via the virtual consultation platform on Friday (10am- 6pm) and Saturday (10am – 1pm), 27th – 28thNovember.