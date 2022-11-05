Award-Winning Rhug Organic Farm is Preparing to Serve up Cheer for Customers Nationwide

Rhug Estate, which covers 12,500 acres from Gwyddelwern to Carrog, North Wales, has more than 1,000 of its acclaimed Organic Dee Valley Bronze Turkeys for sale.

As suppliers and supermarkets face shortages due to an outbreak of bird flu at sites across the UK, Estate owner Lord Newborough revealed they have already secured orders from prominent names in the hospitality sector and see that trend continuing over the coming weeks.

“The current situation is a big concern for the industry as sales have been affected across the country, but we are well placed to cater for customers and also have special offers and events lined up over the festive season,”

he said.

“Our turkeys are award-winning and we work hard throughout the year on ensuring the quality is of the highest standard, which means animal welfare is paramount, especially as we come out of the pandemic and given the unprecedented challenges of past years. “They are already proving popular, and we have received a lot of positive feedback from independent buyers, suppliers and restaurants getting ready for the upcoming Christmas period.”

Rhug Estate is recognised as one of the UK's leading producers of high-quality meats and was even appointed a Royal Warrant of Appointment by King Charles III for its management of the countryside and high animal welfare standards.

Its Organic Dee Valley Bronze Turkey was a recipient of the 1* Great Taste Award 2019 and voted ‘best buy’ turkey in the The Independent newspaper, as well as being previously featured on the menu at Michelin-starred venues such as The Connaught, Four Seasons, and The Rosewood in London, and restaurants in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau.

“We are exceptionally proud of the team for continuing to produce the best quality, organic turkeys, which live free range on the farm in the most spectacular surroundings – our meat can be found on some of the most important menus in the world,”

said Lord Newborough.

“We encourage people to get in touch soon if they are looking to purchase – our sales staff are ready to help with whatever you need.” Turkeys are scheduled for delivery the week commencing December 19 and if pre-ordered for collection will include a free garnish pack.

If you would like your turkey as a Crown, call 01490 413000, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.rhug.co.uk/product/rhug-estate-organic-dee-valley-bronze-turkey

For more news and information including upcoming events, visit www.rhug.co.uk and follow them on social media @rhugestate.