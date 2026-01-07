Award-Winning PR Agency Welcomes Newest Recruit

A North Wales PR agency has appointed a new account executive.

Ben Kavanagh has joined Outwrite PR as an account executive from a global leader in the B2B electronics testing industry.

The firm said the 23-year-old’s drive and early career experience in marketing stood out as it looked to expand its team following several significant client wins, including Welsh Government-owned Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, a Wrexham-based fintech company, and a UK-wide solar panel maintenance firm.

Ben, who graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2024 with a first-class degree in communication and media, first encountered Outwrite while completing a PR module, co-led by the agency’s managing director Anthony Bullick.

He said:

“It was a great first experience of Outwrite and Anthony, whose seminars and lectures were inspiring, giving me and my fellow students a chance to receive industry insights and career advice. “The university module motivated me to volunteer and intern at a variety of companies to gain PR and marketing experience, which was a massive help when it came to entering the job market. “I witnessed first-hand the difficulty of securing employment and the negative impacts that has on the wellbeing of young people. All I can do now is encourage my peers not to give up hope and keep persisting.

“It was so refreshing to interview with Outwrite, as they clearly have a passion for nurturing young talent, and I am now one of many who have been given a chance to develop my career here.”

Outwrite PR managing director Anthony Bullick said:

“Ben’s willingness to learn and improve his skills through placements and internships really made him stand out. “It is vital that as a company, we invest in young talent, and I’m really looking forward to helping Ben progress and add value to the Outwrite team.”

Outwrite’s clients include construction firm Wynne Construction, Warrington-based Watsons Solicitors, Flintshire County Council, and more. The agency specialises in integrated PR, crisis PR and online reputation management.