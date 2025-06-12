Award-Winning Organic Skincare Brand Partners with Luxury Spa Retreat

An award-winning organic beauty collection has joined forces with a spa retreat.

The spa at Bryn Tanat Hall in Llansantffraid has become the first in the UK to offer professional facial treatments with the Rhug Wild Beauty organic skincare brand, developed using ingredients foraged on the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate near Corwen, Denbighshire.

Rhug Estate holds a Royal Warrant of Appointment from HRH King Charles III.

Estate owner Lord Newborough says the collaboration is “perfect” given both businesses’ commitment to sustainability, the environment and “nature-led experiences”.

“We are so pleased to be working with Bryn Tanat Hall; it is a remarkable destination which shares many of our values and beliefs,” he added. “I’m sure the Rhug Wild Beauty range will prove popular with their customers and reinforce the incredible, luxurious offering they deliver to visitors from across Wales and beyond. “We are excited to explore other projects and opportunities in the future and to see how the relationship blossoms.”

This exclusive collection of facials was co-created by Bryn Tanat Wellness Spa’s co-owner and spa manager, Kirsty Martin, working closely with the team at Rhug Wild Beauty.

“Rhug Wild Beauty isn’t just a skincare brand; it’s an extension of the land,” said Kirsty. “Their approach aligns beautifully with ours – grounded in integrity, committed to sustainability and focused on delivering real impact for skin and wellbeing. “To be able to bring this experience to our spa, so close to where the ingredients are grown, is incredibly special.”

The union strengthens the regional story of sustainable luxury, adding to the growing profile of five-star Bryn Tanat Hall, recently named Best Self-Catering Accommodation in Mid Wales and a finalist in the 2025 Visit Wales National Tourism Awards.

Meanwhile, the venue held a discovery day for new and existing customers to experience Rhug Wild Beauty products, and it was a “huge success”, according to Kirsty, who added: