Award-Winning North Wales Cleaning Company Grows Turnover by 30%

A commercial cleaning company has seen a 30% rise in turnover following strong growth in the manufacturing, education and medical sectors.

Operating from its headquarters in Conwy – with a team of more than 50 dedicated “superheroes” – Cleaner Care delivers services across North Wales, from Gwynedd through to Deeside.

Having already established a strong reputation within the commercial arena and tourism/hospitality, the award-winning business is now seeing increased demand in new arenas.

“We’ve seen significant growth in areas where quality, compliance and consistency really matter,” said Managing Director, Denise Lardner. “Education, manufacturing and medical settings have become key industries for contract cleaning, which reflects the trust that clients place in our team and standards.”

Recent construction projects include sites for Bangor University, Chester Railway Station and a Cupra car dealership – the first in North Wales.

“Our work now spans a wide range of areas from live educational and healthcare settings to large construction sites,” said Denise. “That variety has been a huge driver of our growth.”

For more than two decades, Cleaner Care has provided services to hundreds of customers in both the private and the public sectors, including national organisations and long-standing regional partners.

Current clients include The National Trust, RWE, RSPB, Cadnant Planning, COPA Training, Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and Robertson Geologging Ltd.

“Some of our client relationships go back many years, which says a lot about the way we operate,” said Denise. “Our latest partnership is with The Sytner Group, the UK’s leading prestige car retailer, with four sites in Llandudno Junction. “We’ve always believed in building long-term connections based on reliability, communication and trust.”

Cleaner Care is continuing to invest in its people and infrastructure, with plans underway for a new Operations Manager and further roles as they look to develop the knowledge and skills of their workforce.

“We have a fantastic team and are proud to create employment here in North Wales,” said Denise. “Our growth directly benefits the communities we work in, and during the course of this year we expect to increase numbers by up to 25%, to meet demand and further support the local economy.”

The business has also embraced new technology, introducing bespoke operational software and a dedicated app to streamline operations and service delivery, while maintaining its reputation for in-person support.

Denise added:

“Cleaning itself hasn’t changed dramatically, but how we communicate has, and clients value that.”

Founded in 2005, Cleaner Care marks its 21st year in business this summer.