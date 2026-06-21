Award-Winning Interior Designer Expands Team and Opens New Studio in North Wales

Award-winning interior designer Mairead Turner has established a new studio in Bangor, expanding her team as demand grows for commercial, heritage and high-end residential projects across Wales and beyond.

The founder of Mairead & Co Interiors has moved the business from Penmon on Anglesey to a Victorian property in the city – a six-bedroom building that has already attracted a significant online following as Mairead carefully restores and decorates the space.

The building is already being eyed as a location shoot venue, with a French fashion brand set to use it for photography and video content later this year.

“We had been waiting for the right property and when this one came along, I knew it was the one – it’s epic,” said Mairead. “It's an incredible Victorian building with so much character and the studio space is amazing. It inspires me every day and gives us room to grow as a business.”

Founded in 2019, Mairead & Co Interiors has built a reputation for its bold, layered and characterful approach to design, working on everything from luxury holiday accommodation and private homes to hospitality venues and listed buildings.

Mairead is now joined at the new Bangor studio by studio manager Lauren Morgan-Clarke and brand and communications manager Natalie Bond as the team takes on an increasing number of large-scale commissions.

Originally from Yorkshire, she said the move was driven by a desire to create a more accessible base for clients, collaborators and contractors.

“Being in Bangor makes it easier for us to travel across North Wales and beyond, and it's easier for clients to come and visit us too,” she said.

The studio is increasingly focusing on commercial, heritage and conservation-led projects alongside its established residential portfolio.

Among its most ambitious recent commissions was the internal and external redesign of Caffi Meinir at Nant Gwrtheyrn on the Llŷn Peninsula. The team is also working on a major commercial transformation for Village Dairy, the award-winning Llaeth y Llan yoghurt producer based in Llannefydd, Conwy, redesigning the company's reception and boardroom spaces as part of a wider vision to create welcoming and inspiring workplaces.

“We're seeing growing interest from businesses that want to create environments people genuinely enjoy working in,” said Mairead. “With more people returning to offices and shared workspaces, there is a real focus on creating inspiring, welcoming environments that reflect a company's culture and values.”

Alongside commercial work, the studio continues to deliver projects across the UK, including holiday accommodation schemes, private residences and the restoration of historic properties – an area that remains particularly close to Mairead's heart.