Award-Winning Hotel Unveils Latest Phase of Refurbishment

An award-winning North Wales hotel has officially unveiled the second chapter of its refurbishment.

Penmaenuchaf in Dolgellau – part of Seren Collection – is located at the foot of Cadair Idris and overlooking the Mawddach estuary, with views of Eryi – Snowdonia – National Park.

The first phase of the refurbishment was completed in 2023, which saw work carried out on four rooms on the top floor of the house, alongside the creation of modern kitchens. This latest three-month project extends the transformation across five additional bedrooms at the front of the house and communal areas on the ground floor including a new lounge bar.

The design has been led by London-based interior designer Nicola Harding, who drew inspiration from Welsh mythologies, the surrounding landscapes and the Victorian roots of the house.

Project Director and Owner, Zoe Kedward, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have completed this important second phase of our renovation plan. It’s been a hugely successful project working together with Nicola Harding Design and our incredible team of local contractors. Neil and I always jest that we love projects and reimagining old buildings. Penmaneuchaf is a true labour of love. “Given the surroundings, Penmaenuchaf has always held a special magic and we’ve put our heart and soul into helping this special place realise its potential. With Nicola’s incredible vision and skill, our hotel reflects everything we’ve come to love about this corner of Wales – its creativity, warm hospitality, and glorious landscapes. We can’t wait for guests to experience what we have created together.”

Interior Designer Nicola Harding said:

“We were inspired by the history of the hotel, as a Victorian mountain retreat, that had been passed down through generations. We wanted it to feel as if it had evolved organically, added to bit by bit by each generation, an eclectic mix of pieces many of which speak to the stories and crafts of the local area – such as the rugs which are bespoke designs inspired by Welsh blankets, antique fabric wall hangings, locally made pottery that we had made into bedside lamps, lots of art including Welsh poetry and reference to Welsh myths, some of which mention local hills and valleys. “The colours – such as the greens and aubergine tones of the bar – reflect the colours of the surrounding mountains. The new hotel bar was actually the original hotel bar hidden away on the ground floor, but we’ve relocated it into the lounge to create a true focal point at the centre of the hotel.”

The final phase of the refurbishment, which will see the remaining five bedrooms, restaurant and remaining lounge spaces refurbished, is currently planned to take place in the first quarter of 2026.