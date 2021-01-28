Award Winning ‘Homes for the Future’ Coming to Chepstow

Monmouthshire Housing Association’s (MHA) latest innovative housing development of 17 affordable homes, has recently started on site in Bulwark, Chepstow.

The new homes are being built on two separate ex-garage sites on Pembroke Road (5 x 2 bed bungalows, 4 x 1 bed mews) and nearby Western Avenue (8 x 1 bed mews), by MHA’s in-house construction company Capsel.

Founded on the principles of making places for people, the designs closely mirror the homes recently built by MHA in Abergavenny and Caldicot, for which MHA were delighted to win the ‘Innovation’ category at the Constructing Excellence Wales awards in 2020.

The developments comprise two different house types; a terraced mews-style house with a patio area; for younger people and an interlocking courtyard bungalow; for over 55’s. The modern designs were created following a detailed consultation with the two distinct demographics.

Karen Tarbox, MHA’s Director of Property Services said

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring our modern, award-winning ‘homes for the future’ to Chepstow. “The use of advanced building techniques ensure our extremely popular, contemporary housetypes are both highly sustainable and energy efficient, meaning they are affordable to run for our tenants, whilst enabling MHA to successfully reduce it’s carbon footprint.” “What’s also important is that we are again, using our own in-house building team, who have proved they have the expertise and know-how to build innovative homes like this.”

The low-carbon homes, will be built and certified to the energy-efficient Passivhaus standard and will be energy efficient, with a Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) in excess of 100.

The houses will be constructed using timber frame construction, have solar panels on the roofs and will use pumps to transfer natural heat from under the ground to keep them warm so they won’t need a gas supply.

The designer Professor Wayne Forster, of the Welsh School of Architecture said ….

”We are pleased to be involved with Monmouthshire Housing Association in taking on the complex technical, social and environmental challenges that these sites present. The MHA team has proved that they can make good places for people and community from these difficult sites.'

The homes will be developed utilising £3.1m of funding by the Welsh Government’s Innovative Housing Programme and are the result of our ongoing successful partnership with the Welsh School of Architecture, Monmouthshire County Council and LRM Planning.

As part of MHA’s commitment to ‘placemaking’ and creating thriving communities,

MHA are working with the Bulwark 1st Scout Group to undertake a complete refurbishment of their scout hut located on Pembroke Road, bringing the hut back into use for the enjoyment of local children.

Contact: Vicki Smith

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 07805 281415