Award-Winning Employers Rewarded for Their Commitment to Apprenticeships

Three Welsh employers were recognised at a work-based learning provider’s annual awards for their commitment to training and developing their employees.

Farm Foods, which has store across Wales, Farmers Pantry in Llantwit Major and Penycae Inn, at Penycae, near Swansea were named the large, medium and small employer of the year awards, respectively, at the awards organised by Cambrian Training Company and its partners.

The independently judged awards recognise the outstanding achievements of employers, learners and practitioners across Wales who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by the Welshpool-based work-based learning provider and its partners.

Twenty-seven finalists – three in each of the nine categories – were shortlisted for the annual awards ceremony held at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.

Farmfoods’ apprenticeship programme drives business growth by developing skilled staff who strengthen store operations, productivity and long‑term workforce stability.

Apprentices gain practical skills from the outset in customer service, stock control, compliance and leadership, becoming confident team members who enhance standards and efficiency.

Digital learning through the Farmfoods Hub improves communication and real‑time support, while in‑house trainers, managers and training officers provide consistent coaching and protected learning time.

Clear progression routes and strong retention mean all apprentices move into permanent roles, with many progressing into leadership positions, building sustainable careers and supporting the long‑term success of this family‑run business.

Alex Davies and Moyra Robinson, Wales area managers from Farmfoods, said:

“We are overwhelmed to receive this award because we were up against some other good companies. “As a family run business, we are always looking for future managers and apprenticeships are important because they bring us talented people with new ideas. We are grateful to Cambrian Training Company for supporting our apprentices in Wales.”

Farmers Pantry’s apprenticeship programme has been crucial to its growth, supporting its expansion from a family farm into a multi‑site butchery, retail and catering business.

By developing skilled butchers and technical staff internally, the company has overcome sector‑wide skills shortages while maintaining exceptional quality and customer service.

Apprentices gain advanced technical skills, commercial awareness and strong sustainability knowledge, contributing to national recognition, such as winning the award for Best Large Butchery Business in Wales 2025.

With clear progression routes, hands‑on mentoring and digital engagement, the programme builds confident professionals who drive performance and secure the organisation’s long‑term future.

Rhodri Davies, owner of Farmers Pantry Butchers, said:

“This award is a reflection of the hard work, commitment and dedication shown by every member of our team. “At Farmers Pantry, we believe we are only as strong as our team and this recognition reinforces our commitment to creating a workplace where employees can develop, succeed and build rewarding careers. It is a fantastic achievement for the whole business and one that we are honoured to receive.”

Dawie Beyers, the company’s operations manager, added:

“We have worked closely with Cambrian Training for many years and greatly value the support, guidance and expertise they provide. “Investing in the development of our staff is a key part of our business and Cambrian Training has helped us create opportunities for employees to gain new skills, grow in confidence and progress within their careers.”

An apprenticeship programme has been vital to Penycae Inn’s growth, helping a small team build capability, confidence and long‑term stability. Over three years, apprentices have strengthened the kitchen, front‑of‑house and new hotel, improving service quality and filling key skills gaps.

The programme has transformed learners, creating skilled, motivated staff, while digital tools and hands‑on training have boosted productivity.

The business’ inclusive approach, supporting autistic learners and those needing a second chance, has strengthened community links and loyalty. This innovative and supportive programme has created a capable workforce that drives customer satisfaction, awards success and sustainable business growth.

Penycae Inn’s front of house waiter, Aaron Jones, also won the Apprentice of the Year Award, adding it to the Outstanding Individual Special Recognition Award he won last year.

Anthony Christopher, who co-owns Penycae Inn with his wife, Claire, said:

“The award is lovely recognition for the years training staff but we could not have achieved this without our young people. “It’s fantastic to see the development of our apprentices and how they add value to the business. It creates a much better environment when staff learn hands-on skills within the business and the support from Cambrian Training Company has been exceptional.”

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien said:

“These employers demonstrate the difference strong apprenticeship partnerships can make. Their achievements are truly inspiring. “By nurturing talent, building clear progression routes and embracing innovation they are strengthening their workforces and helping secure the future of their industries.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.