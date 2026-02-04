Award-Winning Distillery Business Expands After Successful First Year

An award-winning distillery is preparing to move to new premises following a successful first year in business.

Kilted Dragon Distillery launched at Springboard Business Innovation Centre, in Cwmbran, following its refurbishment last year, which included the addition of new laboratory spaces.

Since then, the company has developed a series of spirits, including Welsh cake and Scottish Tablet infused spiced rums, and won two awards – Torfaen & Monmouthshire Awards – Best Start up and Best Distillery/ Brewery Wales at the Best of Welsh food awards.

Owners Jamie and Marie Boycott, who employ two people, are now moving to a bigger unit in Springvale Industrial Estate, where they will bottle and distribute products to a growing customer base and offer tours and tasting experiences.

Director Jamie said:

“The support from Springboard has been invaluable. Not only did it provide the ideal space but also the network and guidance we needed to accelerate our plans. “Marie and I are excited to continue developing the business, crafting exceptional spirits, and welcoming visitors for tours and tastings at our new location.”

Cllr Jo Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration, said:

“Kilted Dragon has thrived since joining Springboard. Their growth reflects the strength of Torfaen’s business support ecosystem, and we wish Jamie, Marie, and the team continued success.”

The Springboard Business Innovation Centre offers a range of flexible innovation spaces and business support for high‑growth science and technology businesses.

The centre, in Llantarnam, was updated and expanded last year, thanks to £600,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It also covered the cost of six-month set up grants and ongoing in-house business support.