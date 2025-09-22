Award-Winning Construction Apprenticeship Scheme Marks Major Milestone

Cyfle Building Skills has supported more than 1,000 apprentices through its award-winning Shared Apprenticeship Scheme.

The milestone was marked with a special event held at the prestigious Llwynywermod Estate, the former Welsh residence of King Charles.

The event brought together apprentices past and present, industry leaders, training providers, and employers from across South West Wales. Many former apprentices have gone on to start their own companies and now employ apprentices themselves through the very same scheme.

To date, the scheme has generated an estimated £23 million in apprentice wages, directly contributing to the regional economy and supporting hundreds of businesses.

Recipients of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2020: Promoting Opportunity through Social Mobility, the Cyfle Shared Apprenticeship Scheme involves a collaboration with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), Welsh Government, five colleges, one university and three training groups.

Speaking at the event, Anthony Rees, Regional Manager, Cyfle Building Skills, said: